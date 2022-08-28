Turkmen seaport may become regional trade hub - IRU (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Turkmenbashi International Seaport in Turkmenistan may become a regional trade hub, a source in the International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend.

"Moving forward in the realization of ambitions in the field of intermodal trade, the Turkmenbashi seaport can become a regional trade hub and strengthen its role in transport and transit processes," said the source.

Moreover, the intermodal functions of the International Road Transport (TIR) system will support Turkmenistan in realizing these ambitions.

"At the same time, the new infrastructure Turkmenbashi seaport and land border crossing points can, and should, be used to strengthen the role of Turkmenistan as a regional trade hub. This will contribute to the trade and economic development of the country for the benefit of the Turkmen people," IRU said.

Furthermore, the organization stressed that the Turkmen Customs is introducing new TIR systems and the IRU welcomes and supports the implementation of eTIR and TIR green lanes to further facilitate trade on Turkmenistan’s borders.