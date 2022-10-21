US business delegation to visit Turkmenistan as interest in co-op grows (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. It is planned that the heads of US companies will visit Turkmenistan as part of a business mission, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, Eric Stewart told Trend.

"Due to global travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, business cooperation between the US and Turkmenistan has slowed down. But now that the pandemic seems to have become a less serious problem, it is planned to conduct a business mission of the heads of US companies to Turkmenistan this year," Stewart said.

He stressed that this business mission is expected to attract great interest from companies from the US in the fields of agriculture, energy, finance, security, tourism and manufacturing.

Stewart added that at the moment there are great prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade and investment.

"This will be a good opportunity to strengthen and further deepen relations between Turkmenistan and the US. We want to keep relations fresh and continue pursuing business opportunities," the executive director said.