Turkmenistan starts preparing state program for creation of free economic zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Turkmen experts have begun to develop a state program for the creation of free economic zones (FEZ), Trend reports citing Orient news.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov informed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov about this during a government meeting.

According to him, the project is being prepared taking into account the priorities outlined in the conceptual state documents – the National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052 and the Presidential Program of socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028.

Berdimuhamedov noted that free economic zones are an integral part of the world economic relations between states, and also added that for the speedy implementation of the project it is necessary to intensify cooperation with foreign partners, conduct a constant exchange of information and technologies, which, in turn, will integrate economic processes and increase international trade.