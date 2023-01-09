Turkmenistan, China intend to increase volume of cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Turkmenistan and China intend to increase the volume of cargo transportation, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

The matters were discussed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his state visit to Beijing.

According to the signed statement, the parties noted that infrastructure interconnectedness is a new point of growth in the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, and also stressed the need to accelerate the approval of the draft agreement between the Governments of Turkmenistan and China on international road transport.

The joint statement also noted the need to intensify cooperation between the two countries in the field of connecting roads and cross-border transport, increasing the number of flights and the volume of transportation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway container trains and international multimodal transport China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, in the signed document, the importance of continuing cooperation within organizations such as CAREC and OSJD was noted.