Turkmen MFA discusses work plan of Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea issues was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on February 1, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by the Turkmen Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, as well as the heads of a number of ministries and relevant departments of the country.

During the meeting, the draft action plan for 2023 was discussed at the meeting, the results of the work of this commission for the past year were reviewed and priority areas of work of this commission were outlined.

The agenda of the meeting included the results of the 6th Caspian Summit held in Turkmenistan on June 29, 2022, and also analyzed the progress and implementation of decisions and agreements adopted during the meeting of the heads of the Caspian states.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Turkmenistan intends to continue working in the field of ensuring security, peace, and stability in the region, as well as strengthening relations and cooperation between the coastal states.