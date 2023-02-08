Turkmenistan and Poland discuss development of partnership in trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation Batyr Niyazaliye held a meeting with Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

During the conversation, the diplomats exchanged views on the progress of bilateral cooperation and touched upon issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.

They noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Poland are respectful, equal and mutually beneficial, and have great potential for development, in such areas as logistics, economy, a particular trade, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian field.

In the context of the European vector of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, the interlocutors highly appreciated the development of the format of cooperation between Central Asia and the EU, noting that such communication has recently become more concrete and meets the interests of all participants.

Turkmenistan and Poland established relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation both within the framework of international organizations and at the interstate level.