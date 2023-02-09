Turkmenistan to take part in World Government Summit in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will take part in the World Summit of Governments, which will be held on February 13 through 15 in the UAE, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the summit will be attended by the heads of 20 states and governments, more than 250 ministers, and 10,000 international government figures, experts, and other authoritative persons from different countries.

In addition, more than 80 international, regional, and governmental organizations will also take part in the World Government Summit.

Meanwhile, the President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov will pay a working visit to the UAE in the near future.