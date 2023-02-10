Turkmenistan took part in first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanmyrat Ashirov took part in the work of the first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States held on February 9 through 10, 2023 in Turkestan city (Kazakhstan), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The forum was opened by Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, followed by other heads of parliaments of Central Asian states.

During the events, the deputies discussed issues of strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the role of Parliaments in this process, as well as expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation based on a common historical and cultural heritage.

Following the results of the forum, the Turkestan Declaration was adopted. The document reflects the prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at expanding economic cooperation and forming a single cultural and historical space in Central Asia.