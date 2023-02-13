Turkmenistan increases production and export of electricity - IEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Turkmenistan increased electricity production by 11 percent year-on-year in 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Electricity Market Report 2023 of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the report, in comparison with 2021, Turkmenistan has increased electricity exports to foreign countries by 30 percent over the past year.

It was noted that such a significant increase in exports was due to an increase in production at a large complex of gas-fired power plants in the Mary region in the southeast of the country.

According to the IEA, Turkmenistan began exporting electricity to Kyrgyzstan in August 2021, while increasing these supplies to 1.7 TWh in the first half of 2022.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to increase electricity supplies to 4 TWh per year in October 2022, which could increase the security of electricity supply in Uzbekistan, the report says.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is an organization that cooperates with countries around the world in shaping energy policy to ensure a safe and sustainable future.