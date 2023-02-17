Russian S7 Airlines resumes regular flights to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Russian S7 Airlines will resume regular flights to the capital of Turkmenistan Ashgabat from February 20, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

Flights will be operated once a week on Mondays on the route Moscow - Ashgabat - Moscow. The planes will arrive in Ashgabat at 09:05 (GMT+5) and depart from the Turkmen capital at 10:05 (GMT+5).

Furthermore, S7 Airlines already has a flight on the route Moscow - Turkmenbashi - Moscow, which runs on Thursdays.

Tickets for these flights will be sold at the airline's office in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.