Turkmenistan and Türkiye intend to increase trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Rifat Hisarciklioglu, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit, during which they discussed issues related to increasing trade turnover, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov noted the fruitfulness of the consistent expansion of the Turkmen-Turkish dialogue in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, which received a new impetus thanks to the efforts of the two countries.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation and the Business Council, which play an important role in this, have become the result of successful interstate cooperation to strengthen partnership and implement joint large-scale projects.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of partnership between the business structures of the two countries. As noted, Turkmenistan is working out in detail the issues of building the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises and its integration into the international space, which is of particular importance for activating multifaceted business cooperation on a broader scale.

In turn, Hisarciklioglu stated that Türkiye has established the production of pipe products for water supply systems that meet modern quality and environmental standards, and also added that it is suitable for Turkmenistan, as it is suitable for use in the local climate.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $2.06 billion, which is 21.8 percent more than in 2021 ($1.69 billion).