Turkmenistan discloses ranking of banks by number of ATMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the market leader in the number of ATMs, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 1,022 ATMs as of the beginning of April 2023.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second with 437 ATMs, and the Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank closes the top 3 with 357 ATMs.

At the same time, Dayhanbank ATMs are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's ATMs are located in the Mary (275), Lebap (263), and Dashoguz (196) regions.

The other two ranking leaders, Turkmenistan and Turkmenbashi, have most of their ATMs located in Ashgabat - 205 and 92, respectively.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of ATMs as of 01.04.2023:

Bank: Number of ATMs Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 1,022 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 437 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 357 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 143 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 92 State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 50 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 20 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 10 Total number of ATMs 2,131

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as the number of transactions, ATMs and terminals is increasing. For example, over the past six years, the number of ATMs in the country has increased from 1,886 to 2,144 units.