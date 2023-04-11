Turkmenistan, Belgium discuss prospects for dev't of bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Michel Peetermans (with residence in Baku) on April 10, 2023, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

As part of the presentation of copies of credentials, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide all possible assistance and support to the Ambassador's activities.

During the meeting held in the building of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the main directions and prospects of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Belgium in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The parties agreed to support the initiatives and proposals of the countries on international platforms within the framework of established mechanism of interaction through international organizations.

Furthermore, in order to expand trade and economic cooperation, the parties also put forward proposals for cooperation in the field of renewable energy and port activities.

Recently, Turkmenistan's Ambassador in the Kingdom of Belgium Sapar Palvanov held a meeting with the Governor of the Belgian province of Antwerp Cathy Berx during which they discussed issues of strengthening multilateral cooperation.