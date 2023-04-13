Turkmen state concern drilling new oil and gas well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A new oil and gas well is being drilled at the Guijik field located in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, at the moment the Turkmennebit State Concern is drilling at production well No. 148 with a design depth of 2,060 meters.

Drilling is carried out with the help of a powerful Chinese-made J-30T drilling rig, Russian geophysical seismic equipment that provides 3D viewing of hydrocarbon accumulations, as well as thanks to units that differ in efficiency and mobility of actions, significantly reducing the time during descent and lifting operations.

The new production well is planned to be commissioned for industrial development at the end of 2023. According to preliminary technical forecasts of geologists, this well is oil and gas bearing.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.