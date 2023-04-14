Turkmenistan participates in meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev took part in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS member states, which was held on April 14 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, this is the first meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers this year, and it was held within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the commonwealth.

During the exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda, the heads of delegations discussed the state and prospects of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the CIS format.

Following the meeting, the council members approved a number of documents that will be submitted for approval during the upcoming meetings of the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

Meanwhile, it was decided to hold the next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on October 12 this year in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.