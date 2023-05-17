IMF reveals expected volume of Turkmenistan's exports of goods and services for 2023-24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Turkmenistan's exports of goods and services in 2024 at a level of $15.1 billion, Trend reports with reference to IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook.

According to the information, these figures are 3.2 percent less than the projected exports of goods and services of Turkmenistan for 2023.

Turkmenistan's exports of goods and services for the current year are projected to amount to $15.6 billion, the IMF adds.

Furthermore, according to the IMF, Turkmenistan's exports of goods and services in 2022 amounted to $15.6 billion, in 2021 - $10.8 billion, and in 2020 amounted to $7.9 billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which is the largest financial institution in the world.