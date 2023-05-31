Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of commission under CIS Economic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Turkmenistan took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Economic Issues under the CIS Economic Council, which was held in Moscow, Trend reports.

The members of the commission, representatives of the sectoral cooperation bodies of the CIS member states, discussed the issue of updating the list of joint measures to respond to emerging problems from June 10, 2022.

These issues touched upon a wide range of issues related to energy and food security, the reduction of barriers in the field of mutual trade, the functioning of free trade zones in the CIS and other important aspects.

The parties noted that the response measures developed by the expert group are aimed at increasing effective interaction between States in various fields.

Meanwhile, at the end of March this year, the Turkmen delegation took part in the regular meeting of the Commission on Economic Issues under the CIS Economic Council, during which various aspects of economic cooperation of the CIS member states were discussed, as well as drafts of a number of documents were considered.