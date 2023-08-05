Turkmenistan's Balkan region to yield large volume of melons this season

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 5. Farmers in the Balkan region located in the west of Turkmenistan plan to harvest more than 52,000 tons of melons and watermelons this season, Trend reports.

According to official data, watermelons and melons in the region are planned to be harvested from an area of 2,620 hectares this season.

This harvest was made possible thanks to the careful care of farmers and improved agricultural technologies that were introduced in the region.

To ensure efficient logistics, the harvest will be sent to the capital and other regional centers of the country, which will allow timely delivery of fresh products to consumers.

Such a successful harvest not only contributes to the strengthening of the region's economy but also allows for meeting the demand for fresh produce in the country and, possibly, even exporting it abroad.