UAE is interested in supply of goods through Turkmenistan's railway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 11. The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Arzybek Kozhoshev, and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Russia, Mohammad Ahmad Al-Jaber, held a meeting, Trend reports.

At the discussion, the concerns of cargo transport communication between the EAEU nations and the UAE were covered, particularly the potential for railroad traffic through Turkmenistan.

The parties also talked about ways to cooperate on building the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and introducing new energy sources, according to the press office of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to Arzybek Kozhoshev, plans are now being made to increase the amount of commodities that are transported by train from EAEU nations through Turkmenistan and Iran before being shipped by sea to the United Arab Emirates and in the opposite direction.

The minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC also expressed particular interest in the possibility of increasing the volume of transportation of food products from the EAEU member countries to the UAE under the Eurasian Agroexpress joint project.

Moreover, Mohammed Ahmad Al-Jaber stressed the UAE's readiness for dialogue with the EAEU in the fields of transport and energy and also expressed interest in concluding an economic partnership agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the EAEU.