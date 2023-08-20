Hungary, Turkmenistan agree on gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Budapest and Ashgabat have reached an agreement on the supply of Turkmen gas to Hungary. Now it is necessary to hold commercial negotiations at the level of companies, said Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Trend reports.

"Turkmenistan unambiguously expressed its political will and intention to make Hungary one of the potential directions for the supply of Turkmen gas to Europe and a transit country. The agreement has been reached," Szijjarto stressed.

During the meeting between Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on August 20, issues of cooperation in the field of energy, as well as in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, medicine, food industry, education and culture were discussed.

Earlier, Peter Szijjarto noted the need to build a 300-kilometer-long gas pipeline with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of gas per year to supply natural gas from Turkmenistan to Europe, as well as to expand the capacity of gas pipelines in Southeast Europe.