Turkmenistan and EU countries significantly boost their trade volume

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. The trade exchange between Turkmenistan and EU member states reached a total of more than 494.66 million euros from January through May 2023, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

During the reporting period, the trade volume between Turkmenistan and EU countries surged by 17.8 percent in contrast to the initial five months of the prior year (406.3 million euros).

Turkmenistan's exports to the EU reached nearly 273.16 million euros from January through May 2023, reflecting a 29 percent increase compared to the corresponding months of 2022 when it was 193.81 million euros.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries by 4 percent in the initial five months of this year in contrast to the period of January through May 2022 (212.49 million euros), reaching a total of 221.5 million euros.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries reached 1 billion euros last year, which is 25.9 percent less than in 2021, when it amounted to 1.35 billion euros.