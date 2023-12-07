Turkmenistan and Türkiye confirm commitment to strategic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 7. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have confirmed their commitment to strategic partnership, which at the present stage serves as a solid basis for further strengthening the intergovernmental dialogue at a high level, Trend reports.

This commitment was expressed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, in the fields of transport and communications, agriculture and investments, and other areas.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the development of strategic and long-term cooperation with Türkiye is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the sides noted the centuries-old commonality of historical roots, cultural and spiritual values of both peoples, which creates favorable conditions for the continuation of fruitful relations in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that strategic interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of both countries.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual benefits for both countries.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel