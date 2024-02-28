Turkmenistan to host major investment forum and exhibition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan will hold an investment forum and exhibition entitled "Turkmenistan is open" in the Avaza National Tourist Zone located in Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region of the country, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, this investment forum and exhibition are scheduled for June 26-27 this year.

The exhibition will be attended by relevant ministries and industry departments, as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the exhibition will feature a variety of food products, including meat, sausage, poultry meat, fish, milk, confectionery, various types of dried fruits and vegetables.

Drinks, light industry, electronic equipment, textiles, livestock products, trade, education, printing, decorative works, furniture, building materials, advertising, art, jewelry and sewing products, as well as consumer goods and services will also be exhibited at the event.

Meanwhile, the purpose of the event is to attract foreign investors and establish economic cooperation with foreign partners in various sectors for the further development of the national economy of Turkmenistan.

