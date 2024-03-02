Türkiye's Çalik Holding implements many large-scale projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Türkiye's Çalik Holding is working on the implementation of many major projects in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was said during a meeting between Board Chairman at Çalik Holding A.Ş. Ahmet Chalik and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his working visit to Türkiye.

During the conversation on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the parties noted that, with the support of the holding, high-tech healthcare, industry, and energy facilities had been put into operation in the country.

At the same time, the company plans to build a 1,574 MW power plant in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Furthermore, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the contribution of Turkish partners to the development of key sectors of Turkmenistan's economy.

He stressed the importance of continuing active cooperation between the countries in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The parties agreed that the Turkmen-Turkish relations are currently experiencing a period of dynamic development on a mutually beneficial basis in all directions.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkish companies is a strategically important process that contributes to strengthening economic ties and mutually beneficial exchange of experience and resources.

Joint projects, such as the construction of gas pipelines and infrastructure facilities, stimulate economic growth and promote job creation, which ultimately contributes to the long-term prosperity of both countries.

