Turkmenistan Airlines reschedules London flights from Heathrow to Gatwick

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Turkmenistan Airlines intends to extend flights from Ashgabat to London Gatwick Airport, replacing the current operations to Heathrow, Trend reports.

According to official data, the Boeing 777-200LR will fly this route once a week beginning April 3 of this year.



Flight T5423 will depart Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, at 12:00 (GMT+5) and arrive at London's Gatwick at 15:10 (GMT).



Concurrently, the return flight T5424 will depart London at 16:55 (GMT) and arrive in Ashgabat at 03:00 (GMT+5) the following day.



To note, Gatwick Airport is London's second largest airport and the UK's second busiest, following Heathrow.

The airport serves around 200 destinations and transports millions of people each year. It also serves as a base airport for numerous major airlines, including British Airways, easyJet, and Virgin Atlantic.