Turkmenistan and Austrian MFA sign cooperation program for 2024-2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Turkmenistan and Austria's foreign ministries have agreed to a cooperation pact for 2024–2025, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, signed the program.



During the meeting, the parties covered major areas of bilateral cooperation, including political and diplomatic cooperation, economic and commercial connections, energy challenges, and cultural linkages, as well as their perspectives on important regional and international issues of mutual significance.



During his visit to Vienna, Meredov also met with Nikolaus Marschik, Secretary General for Foreign Affairs at Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, and Karlheinz Kopf, Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

Meanwhile, a Turkmen team led by Turkmen Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov is on a business visit to Austria from March 10 to 12, 2024.



Meetings with leaders of international organizations, trade and economic structures, and Austrian business circles are planned as part of the visit's agenda.