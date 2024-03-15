Turkmenistan, EBRD deliberate key areas of collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 15. Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed key areas of cooperation, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and EBRD’s Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman.

During the exchange of views on priority aspects of cooperation, the effective and long-term nature of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the EBRD was noted with satisfaction.

The parties acknowledged that new, promising areas of partnership are emerging, including the energy sector, in addition to the positive outcomes attained.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan places a high value on developing and expanding cooperative international relations, which includes positive relationships with respectable financial organizations and banking systems.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the meetings and negotiations with Turkmen colleagues planned during the current visit of the EBRD's Vice President to Ashgabat city will contribute to the further development of bilateral economic relations.

The parties also emphasized Turkmenistan's dedication to cooperation in this field through diversification, where consistent efforts are being made to develop "green" energy and introduce environmentally friendly technologies into the industry. Turkmenistan boasts abundant natural resources, and this presents ample opportunity for the EBRD to be involved in projects and initiatives in the field of sustainable energy implemented in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in total, the EBRD's investments in Turkmenistan for all time exceed 334 million euros and cover 87 different projects in various sectors of the country's economy.

