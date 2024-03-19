Turkmenistan and EU explore strengthening economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 20. Turkmenistan has discussed the development of its economic partnership with the EU, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed at a round table on the topic 'Turkmenistan and the EU: towards a new economic partnership' by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev, and the business community of Europe.

The event brought together more than 120 representatives from various countries in a hybrid format, where opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as energy, investment, and trade were discussed.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of international organizations, including UN agencies, the EU, the OECD, political, diplomatic, and financial institutions, the media, commercial companies, trade and economic associations and agencies, research centers, and other organizations.

Among the speakers were the heads of the European Commission's Directorate General for International Partnerships, the European Institute for Asian Studies, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as leading European companies such as Sarens Group, Cargolux, Philips, Royal IHC, and others.

Meanwhile, the strategic importance of developing cooperation between European and Turkmenistani businesses is growing in light of the sharing of technology and experiences that support mutually beneficial and sustainable development.

Supporting innovation and creating a favorable investment environment opens up new prospects for economic growth and diversity in the region.

