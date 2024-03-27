UNWTO intends to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) intends to intensify cooperation with Turkmenistan, attracting a large number of international experts to create multilateral tourism products, Trend reports.

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General, made the statement on the sidelines of the International Tourism Conference in Ashgabat.

"Now we are only going through the initial stage of partnership. I am sure that many joint projects will be implemented in the future, designed to benefit the country, the Organization and fans of tourism. In this regard, we intend to attract a large number of international experts to create multilateral tourism products," he said.

The Secretary General stressed that this was his first visit to the country, which made the most positive impression on him, adding that tremendous work has been done in Turkmenistan in this area over the past 30 years.

"Having arrived in this wonderful country, I had the opportunity to personally verify the fruitfulness and effectiveness of current reforms. Today, Turkmenistan has created a high-quality infrastructure for the active development of the tourism industry. Therefore, this country has a huge potential to attract tourists from all over the world," he said.

Meanwhile, on March 27-28, Ashgabat hosts an international conference on the topic 'Main Directions and Potential for Tourism Development in Turkmenistan', which is actively attended by representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of leading tourism organizations.

