Turkmenistan and OTS aim to expand comprehensive co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussed the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation within the framework of the OTS in the fields of trade, economy, transport, tourism, ecology, youth policy, and the preservation of the Turkic cultural heritage.

Turkmenistan's significant contribution to building up interstate cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, an integral part of world politics and diplomacy, was noted.

Additionally, it was emphasized at the meeting that the organization attaches particular importance to strengthening productive cooperation with Turkmenistan, which holds observer status in the OTS.

"The further development of effective and constructive relations with the Turkic states occupies an important place in Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy," Berdimuhamedov stressed.

In this regard, he emphasized that since Turkmenistan joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer country, the dialogue in the format of this structure has been filled with new content.

As part of the interested exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in the OTS space, taking into account its solid potential, it was noted that expanding the range of programs and projects in various fields, primarily in education, science, and culture, will serve to successfully promote mutually beneficial interstate partnerships, filling them with specific content.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an interstate bloc created with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport, and tourism.

The OTS Secretary General arrived in Ashgabat city to participate in an international conference on 'Main Directions and Potential for Tourism Development in Turkmenistan', which was actively attended by representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan as well as representatives of leading tourism organizations.

