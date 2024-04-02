Turkmenistan and Point Consulting review bilateral cooperation with EU

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Turkmenistan and the Point Consulting company reviewed the current status of bilateral cooperation between the country and the EU, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this matter was discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the EU, Sapar Palvanov, and Glyn Ford, Founder and Executive Director of Polint Consulting, which specializes in EU international relations.



During the meeting, the parties evaluated the current state of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU, which now opens up new opportunities for cooperation.



In this framework, the interlocutors prioritized energy, transportation, green energy, education, climate, and digitalization.



They also examined the prospect of formalizing relations between the Point Consulting company and Turkmen key institutions.

Point Consulting conducts research on opinion formation in the European Parliament on a variety of subjects, as well as the development of strategies for the Parliament and the European Commission, which can be expanded to include member states and other international entities.

The comany also has a large network of high-level political contacts throughout East Asia and the Pacific region.

