Turkmenistan eyes collaborative avenues with OSCE PA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. Turkmenistan discusses key areas of cooperation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these topics were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and Vice President of the OSCE PA Reinhold Lopatka.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in key areas such as energy security, transport connectivity, and environmental security has been characterized by increasing dynamics in recent years.

They agreed that Turkmenistan's effective contacts with OSCE institutions such as the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner for National Minorities, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, etc. have noticeably intensified.

Speaking about the increasing role of parliamentary diplomacy, the parties discussed key areas as well as prospects for cooperation between the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue the positive practice of jointly holding thematic seminars and conferences in order to stimulate inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange views with international experts.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Center has been working in Ashgabat since 1999, and within the framework of joint plans with Turkmenistan, over the past 25 years, it has implemented more than 500 projects in various fields with the country.

