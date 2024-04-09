Turkmenistan, Georgia explore prospects for fertile collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed the development of fruitful, comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili.

During the meeting, they emphasized the fruitful collaboration between the two nations, both on a bilateral level and within global organizations, emphasizing the long-standing amicable relations.

Particular focus was placed on the importance of trade, economic, and transport-logistics partnerships, as well as the progress of shared regional initiatives.

Meanwhile, the meeting took place within the framework of Shalva Papuashvili's official visit to Turkmenistan, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation.

Prior to that, Papuashvili met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, where the parties stressed the importance of constant contacts at various levels, where meetings at the level of heads of state and government are the main factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

