Turkmenistan identifies priorities for collaboration with UN

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 19. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan outlined the priorities of cooperation with the UN, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these priorities were outlined during a meeting via videoconference between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the heads of UN agencies and regional structures.

The talks discussed Turkmenistan's national priorities for the new cycle of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030 and global prospects for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the conference, the parties focused on a wide range of issues of Turkmenistan's active cooperation with the UN, where, in particular, Meredov stressed that cooperation with the organization is a priority vector of the country's foreign policy.

Key areas of partnership were identified, including strengthening peace and security, implementing the SDGs, developing sustainable transport, and combating climate change.

Furthermore, the meeting participants discussed prospects for cooperation with UN structures in the fields of sustainable development, transport, climate change, environmental protection, respect for human rights, preservation of cultural heritage, education, and health.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's cooperation with the United Nations continues to develop in many areas, reflecting the country's desire to actively participate in the international community and maintain world peace and security.

This is expressed through regular consultations, participation in international conferences and projects, and technical cooperation to solve global problems. Turkmenistan also actively supports UN peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, which underlines its commitment to international stability and development.

