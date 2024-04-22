Turkmenistan explores opportunities with CIS countries

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan is exploring opportunities for the broad development of cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, this issue was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, who arrived on a working visit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the CIS member states in the political, economic, environmental, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of sports.

They discussed the issues of the Turkmen side's participation in the events held within the framework of the CIS Executive Committee in 2024.

The agenda of the meeting also included preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held in May this year in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) continues to gain importance in the region.

The country is actively strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with other CIS members by participating in various initiatives, such as joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and trade.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel