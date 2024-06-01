Turkmenistan set to commence grain harvesting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 1. Farmers in Turkmenistan will start grain harvesting on June 7 this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that on the specified date, farmers in the Ahal, Lebap, and Mary regions will begin harvesting, and on June 14, in the Balkan and Dashoguz regions.

Furthermore, the President stressed the dynamic development of the country's agricultural sector, focusing on the fact that the state creates all conditions for farmers to grow high yields; it fully provides high-quality seeds, mineral fertilizers, chemicals, modern agricultural machinery, and water.

Meanwhile, last year, Turkmenistan sowed winter wheat on an area of about 690,000 hectares, while planning to harvest about 1.4 million tons of products this season.

The development of the agricultural sector in Turkmenistan is characterized by strategic investments in modern technologies and infrastructure aimed at increasing the productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness of agriculture in the country.