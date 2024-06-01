Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka discuss issues of expanding co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 1. The heads of the structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka held consultations in the format of a videoconference, during which they discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during the consultations, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and agricultural spheres and also identified priorities for further bilateral cooperation.

In particular, they noted the potential for cooperation in the oil and gas and chemical industries, the transport and logistics sector, the textile industry, tourism, and education.

At the same time, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for exchanging visits at various levels and expanding ties between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

The diplomats noted the importance of continuing inter-ministerial political consultations, enhancing economic ties by establishing close relations between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, and holding business forums with the participation of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively seeking to develop cooperation with various countries, focusing on expanding economic ties, strengthening political dialogue, participating in international projects, and attracting foreign investment to implement infrastructure and energy initiatives.