Indian investors show interest in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 1. Indian investors are interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this interest was expressed during a video meeting organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) between representatives of Indian business and the Indian Embassy in Ashgabat.

The purpose of the event was to discuss the possibility of expanding bilateral trade and investment between India and Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, the event was attended by more than 30 top managers, senior representatives of companies, and entrepreneurs from India, representing sectors such as mining, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, banking, and construction.

The Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, emphasized the attractiveness of the Turkmen market for Indian investors, adding that India has good experience in interacting with CIS countries due to their openness to cooperation in the fields of business and trade.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between entrepreneurs in Turkmenistan and India has significantly increased, which is reflected in the growing trade turnover and investment projects.

Both countries are actively developing economic ties, seeking to diversify their markets and strengthen bilateral relations.