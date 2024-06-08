Turkmenistan, Iraq MFAs sign political consultations MoU

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 8. A Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and Iraq has been signed, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the document was inked during a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Mohammed Bahr AlUloom.

The parties noted that this memorandum is aimed at creating mechanisms for exchanging views on issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

In this context, they noted the need to improve the contractual and legal framework, implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, as well as develop cooperation in the field of science and education.

In order to enhance cooperation in various fields, the diplomats exchanged views on the establishment of the Turkmen-Iraqi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

At the same time, the sides exchanged views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda, where the diplomats confirmed their mutual commitment to further intensify bilateral mutually beneficial and equal cooperation at various venues, including the UN.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iraq reflects the desire of both countries to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties in the region.

Both sides are actively working to expand trade, investment, and energy projects, including cooperation in the field of energy transit. The political dialogue is strengthened through regular meetings at various levels, contributing to the settlement of common issues and strengthening international stability.