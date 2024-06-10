Turkmenistan discloses total number of its power plants

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 10. The total number of power plants in Turkmenistan currently stands at 11, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Atageldy Mamiev, at the Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asian Investment Forum, held in Riyadh city, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to him, these power plants, with a total capacity of 6523.2 megawatts, allow Turkmenistan to reliably supply electricity to domestic consumers and annually increase its exports to neighboring countries.

Furthermore, he noted that the country has set a course for the introduction of renewable energy sources, reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere. One of the steps is the project of a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 10 megawatts, implemented in the Gyzylarbat district of the Balkan region.

Mamiev added that at the moment, the issue of attracting foreign investment for the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 100 to 300 MW is also being studied.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has actively pursued the development of electricity production, with a focus on enhancing existing power plants and constructing new facilities.

This strategic endeavor aims to bolster the country's energy capacity, foster stable economic growth, and improve the standard of living for its populace.