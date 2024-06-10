79th United Nations General Assembly session: Turkmenistan takes over as Vice-Chairman

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 10. Turkmenistan was elected Vice-Chairman of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly by full consensus, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a government meeting held on June 7.

He noted that in order to implement Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy in practice, fulfill the instructions given by the head of state, and solve the tasks set, comprehensive work was carried out to develop constructive cooperation with foreign partners in bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of reputable international organizations.

"The visits of foreign delegations to Turkmenistan during the reporting period, as well as visits of domestic delegations abroad, were aimed at strengthening and expanding fruitful cooperation in various fields," Meredov said.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's collaboration with the UN is expanding in various domains, showcasing the country's eagerness to actively engage with the global community and uphold peace and security worldwide.

This is expressed through regular consultations, participation in international conferences and projects, and technical cooperation to solve global problems. Turkmenistan also actively supports UN peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, which underlines its commitment to international stability and development.