ECO, Turkmenistan reinforce ties in transport sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad M. Khan, Trend reports.

The officials discussed key areas of cooperation, focusing on the transportation sector and cross-border trade.

The sides emphasized the importance of these sectors for strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and the ECO. Meredov highlighted the need to improve transport infrastructure and facilitate cross-border trade, underlining that these priorities are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity.

The parties also underscored the significance of the ECO’s Transit Transport Framework and the ECO Trade Agreement in advancing these goals. Furthermore, they explored the possibility of organizing joint seminars and training programs to build expertise in these areas.

The Secretary-General also proposed holding events on sustainable development in Turkmenistan during the first half of 2025. In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue and expressed confidence in the further growth of cooperation, particularly in transport and trade.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was originally founded in 1964 as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In 1985, it was renamed the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The ECO region is home to over 460 million people and covers more than 8 million square kilometers. It connects northern and southern countries, as well as eastern and western parts of Asia, Europe, and the Arab World. The organization includes countries from the Caucasus, South, West, and Central Asia, making it one of the oldest intergovernmental organizations.

The main goal of the ECO is to promote sustainable economic development in the region, working towards the welfare and well-being of its member states.