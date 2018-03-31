Uzbekistan hit by earthquake

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Another earthquake with an epicenter located 465 kilometers south from Tashkent in the territory of Afghanistan was felt in Uzbekistan at 23:45 (GMT +5) on March 30, the press service of the Republican Center for Seismic Monitoring of Uzbekistan stated on March 31.

“The earthquake magnitude in the epicenter was 5.2. The force of the tremors reached 2 points in Tashkent, Tashkent Region, Samarkand, Syrdarya, Fergana, Namangan, Andijan, Jizzakh, and 2-3 points in Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya,” the press service noted.

According to the information, the seismic activity was not felt in other regions of Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations has no reports about any destruction or victims.

Early in the morning the same day, residents of the country felt an earthquake, an epicenter of which was located 360 kilometers south from Tashkent in the territory of Tajikistan. The tremors' force in this case was almost identical to the Afghan earthquake. No destruction or victims were reported.

