Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan doubles

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in January-May 2018 increased to $94 million, reports Sputnik Tajikistan.

This figure is twice as high as last year.

Goods worth more than $54 million were brought from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan, and goods worth about $40 million - from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan.

Uzbekistan became the second country after Moldova, with which Tajikistan has a positive trade balance.

Earlier, the import of Uzbek products prevailed over the export of Tajik goods.

Mainly food and cars are imported from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan.

In late May, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to reduce imports of goods. This is connected with the shortcomings in the activity of the heads of the regions of the country, and with the fact that the reserves for increasing the volume of exports are not fully used.

He also instructed to achieve a 25-percent growth in exports in the first half of the year.

