MTW OJSC signs contracts worth $15M at business forum in Tashkent

The Minsk Tractor Works OJSC has signed contracts worth $15 million at the Belarusian-Uzbek business forum of business and regional cooperation in Tashkent, the General Director of the company Fedor Domotenko told reporters Sept. 12, BelTA reported.

"The contracts for 2019 worth not less than $15 million have been concluded. These contracts are related to the supply of both finished products and car assembly sets, and simply spare parts," said Fedor Domotenko.

He noted that the representatives of the Minsk Tractor Works will also discuss at the business forum with their Uzbek partners the establishment of factory for assembly of caterpillar vehicles.

The Minsk Automobile Plant JSC is a kind of newcomer to the market of Uzbekistan, which has long been absent there because of high excise taxes. The company has opened its trading house as late as two years ago.

"Thanks to the government of Uzbekistan we have managed to reduce these excise taxes, and we have the opportunity to work here. In addition to direct sales, we are considering the assembly of our vehicles here," the MAP Director General Dmitry Katerinich told reporters at the forum.

For the first half of this year, the plant has supplied to Uzbekistan the products worth $1.4 million. It is expected that the contracts worth another $2.5 million will be concluded during the business-forum - 50 units of vehicles will be delivered in 2018.

"Now we are engaged in certification of our vehicles, this will clear the way for us to present our chassis which will be supplied here later for having superstructure of special, municipal equipment, cranes mounted on it. We will cooperate with local producers in this direction," the general director added.

In addition, the MAP JSC is looking for a partner in Uzbekistan to organize the production of special vehicles. The negotiations have already been scheduled, the staff of the enterprise expects that this problem will be solved.

