Uzbekistan, EU envoy talk over situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan president's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ismatilla Irgashev had a phone conversation with the European Union's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

A detailed exchange of views on the current situation in Afghanistan was held, the efforts of the international community to launch peace talks as soon as possible, as well as assistance in combating the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country were discussed, the message said.

Taking into account the importance of peaceful resolution of the Afghan problem, the sides noted the need to consolidate the efforts of regional countries in this direction.

In early April, the leaders of Afghanistan agreed to form an inclusive negotiating team as a decisive step towards the peaceful settlement of the internal political crisis in the country.

Earlier, President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah agreed to form a single delegation to the talks with the Taliban, which were initially scheduled for 10 March but did not take place. A new date has not yet been set for the meeting, the message said.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini