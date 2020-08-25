Uzbekistan joins global vaccination program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Uzbekistan as an active member of WHO European Regional Office, has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program, Trend reports referring to Coronavirus-Info Telegram Channel.

At a briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said that 172 countries have joined the COVAX international mechanism for the development and distribution of vaccine against coronavirus infection.

WHO currently has nine coronavirus vaccines in its portfolio.

Earlier, Uzbek epidemiologist Rustam Ikramov stated that Uzbekistan plans to vaccinate the population against flu and pneumonia in autumn-winter of 2020.

The epidemiologist noted that the government of Uzbekistan develops measures to import vaccines and establish vaccination points at the local level.

As Uzbek media report, country’s government is studying the possibility of using COVID-19 vaccines created in Russia and China following Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instruction to study the possibility to purchase COVID-19 vaccines abroad.

