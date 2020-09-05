EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

At a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, a draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the issue of granting Uzbekistan the status of an observer state at the EAEU was considered, Trend reports via press service of the EEC.

The final decision will be made by the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Earlier, the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the President of Belarus, Chairman of the SEEC Alexander Lukashenko with a request to consider the issue of granting the country the status of an observer state under the EAEU.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been expanding bilateral cooperation with the EAEU countries. In 2016-2019, the total trade between Uzbekistan and the Union states increased by 60 percent to $8.4 billion. Today, the share of Uzbekistan's foreign trade with the EAEU is 30 percent, and the volume of agricultural exports exceeds 75 percent.

In May, the Senate of the Supreme Assembly in Uzbekistan approved the country's participation in the EAEU in the status of an observer state.

