Uzbekistan intends to lift ban on religious dress codes

According to the MP Rasul Kusherbaev, the official ban on wearing hijabs in public will be lifted soon in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Article 184-1 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility (introduced into legislation in May 1998), the appearance of citizens of Uzbekistan (with the exception of religious organization officials) in public places with religious dress code entails the imposition of a fine from 5 to 10 'basic calculation values' (108 USD to 216 USD) or administrative arrest up to 15 days.

Recently, the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (the Supreme Assembly) adopted a draft bill in the first reading on amendments and additions to the Bill "On freedom of conscience and religious organizations", which will pave the way to lifting the ban on religious dress codes in public.

The draft bill tackles the following amendments:

- the right of every person to receive professional education in religious educational institutions, as well as the right of parents or guardians to teach their children the basics of religious practice and the rules of etiquette (home teaching);

- Exemption from state duty payment when religious organizations apply to the court regarding the actions (inaction) of officials;

- Exclusion of 'mahalla' in the registration process of a religious organization;

- Reduction in the number of persons required to register a local religious organization from 100 to 50;

- Lifting the ban on wearing religious dress code in public places.

The bill will be proceeded through two more readings, after which it will be sent to the Senate for approval.