Uzbekistan records 145 new COVID-19 cases
Uzbekistan recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 74,956, the health ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll in the country stood at 612 with 72,243 recoveries, according to the figures released by the ministry.
Uzbekistan has started a phase-3 trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, the Uzbek Ministry of Innovative Development said Thursday.
The Chinese company has delivered 6,000 test vaccines, 12,000 PCR tests, 8,000 antibody tests and all auxiliary materials needed to conduct the trial for 5,000 volunteers, the ministry said.
